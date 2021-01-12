Vermont women’s hockey receiving USCHO votes

Hockey East announced Tuesday afternoon due to schedule changes, the UVM women’s hockey team will host conference foe Maine for a pair of games this weekend.

The Catamounts are 5-1 so far this season and riding a four game win streak. UVM is 3-1 when playing at Gutterson Fieldhouse, with its only loss coming from a 2-0 shutout to UNH. After Vermont swept UConn this past weekend, UVM is receiving votes in the USCHO poll.

Prior to the UConn series head coach Jim Plumer noted that playing UConn would be a great test for UVM to see where they’re at.