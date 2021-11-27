Vermont women’s hockey secures 5-1 victory over Syracuse

The UVM women’s hockey team closed out its two-game set against Syracuse with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Orange.

The Catamounts held a 1-0 advantage after the first period with a goal from captain Kristina Shanahan. Five different Cats scored in Saturday’s Contest. Lily Humphrey and Corinne McCool both scored on UVM power plays. Theresa Schafzahl and Evelyne Blais-Savoie also recorded a goal each.

In Vermont’s last four games played, the Catamounts are 3-0-1.

With the win over Cuse, UVM improves to 7-6-2 overall. The Catamounts return to action on Friday, December 3 on the road at Hockey East foe New Hampshire.