UVM women’s hockey enters this conference slate ranked one spot higher than it was last year.

The Cats come into 2020-21 ranked eighth of ten in the Hockey East preseason poll, exactly where they finished at the end of last season.

Vermont returns its top six leading scorers from last season, including all four players who put up double-digit goal totals.

The team begins its campaign on the road for a weekend series against UConn starting on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.