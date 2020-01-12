Closings
Vermont women’s hockey tops Merrimack

Catamounts cruise past Warriors in single game

Vermont captured another Hockey East win against Merrimack at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday.

UVM got out took the lead at 2:42 in the opening period and held that lead on the way to a 4-2 victory over the Warriors.

The Catamounts took the season series against the Warriors with two wins and a tie.

Sophomore wing Corinne McCool got credit for the game-winner on a tally late in the second period.

Blanka Skodova stopped 30 shots, and the sophomore keeper earned her sixth win of the season.

Vermont takes the momentum on the road for a weekend series against Boston College beginning Friday, January 17 at 6 p.m.

