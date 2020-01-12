Vermont women’s hockey tops Merrimack

Vermont captured another Hockey East win against Merrimack at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday.

UVM got out took the lead at 2:42 in the opening period and held that lead on the way to a 4-2 victory over the Warriors.

The Catamounts took the season series against the Warriors with two wins and a tie.

Sophomore wing Corinne McCool got credit for the game-winner on a tally late in the second period.

Blanka Skodova stopped 30 shots, and the sophomore keeper earned her sixth win of the season.

Vermont takes the momentum on the road for a weekend series against Boston College beginning Friday, January 17 at 6 p.m.