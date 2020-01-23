Vermont women’s hockey will host Northeastern this weekend

Vermont will host No. 3 nationally ranked Northeastern this weekend.

The Catamounts sit tied for seventh place in the conference standings. The North Eastern Huskies are ranked in first place.

The Catamounts hold a 6-8-4 record in Hockey East. The Huskies hold an impressive 16-2 record in the conference.

The Cats faced the Huskies a few weeks ago and fell in a 4-2 battle.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Jim Plumer about this weekend’s matchup.

Puck drop for Friday is set for 6 p.m. at Gutterson Fieldhouse.