Vermont women’s hoops adjusting to new conference schedule format this season

UVM women’s basketball is finding a happy medium between “proactive” and “reactive” in its game plan this season.

“We’re talking about things going into the first game as we prepare for what things we are probably going to have to look for,” head coach Alisa Kresge said.

At the same time, sophomore guard Emma Utterback understands that keeping a level-head after a loss is just as important as the x’s and o’s.

“It can be really easy to stay down about the first game if you lose,” Utterback said. “That fast turnaround is something that was a little difficult at first, but I really think we got the hang of it and we prepared ourselves for that second game.”

Clearly, the preparation paid off as Vermont rebounded with a win against UMass Lowell in game two after dropping the season-opener to the River Hawks.

Next, the Catamounts hit the road for their first back-to-back away from Patrick Gym. UVM will start that series against NJIT starting on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 4 p.m.