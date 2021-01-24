Vermont women’s hoops calls off rest of 2020-21 season

Just two days after UVM athletics announced its department-wide pause, Vermont women’s basketball has decided to pull the plug on the remainder of its season.

According to a Sunday-afternoon press release, “the decision was made by the student-athletes with the full support of their coaches and the athletic department.”

In the release, head coach Alisa Kresge praised her team, saying, “It has not been easy for anyone involved with our program and I feel for them. I’m extremely proud of our team and what we have accomplished on and off the court. This group of impressive young women has a bright future ahead.”

UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman clarified that all student-athletes will remain enrolled, and the athletics department “will continue to fully support their academics and their health and wellbeing as they complete the semester.”

The Vermont women’s basketball team finished the season 4-2 in what was its best start to America East play since 2012-13. The Catamounts’ last contest was on January 4 in a victory against UMBC to push a winning streak to three games.

The rest of the UVM athletics department is set to return from its pause on Thursday, Feb. 4.