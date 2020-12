The Vermont women’s basketball team is facing America East foe UAlbany for a pair of games this weekend. The Catamounts (2-2) have split both series to start the season.

Since 2011, Vermont has never beaten UAlbany on the road. Last time out, Vermont beat the Great Danes 52-36 in February 2020.

Hear from head coach Kresge in the video above. The Catamounts face the Great Danes at 3 p.m. on Saturday.