Vermont women’s hoops gearing up for season opener hosting UMass Lowell

Vermont begins the 20-21 season on Saturday, Dec. 19 hosting UMass Lowell for a pair of games.

The Catamounts are coming off of its best season within the past decade under head coach Alisa Kresge. The Cats finished the 19-20 season with a 12-18 overall record.

During this preseason, the UVM women were only shutdown once due to COVID-19. Co-captain Sarah Wells shared that the team is back and rolling. “We’re really excited to show other teams what we have prepared and all the hard work we’ve put in. I’m really grateful for the opportunity to have been able to play” said Wells.

Opening tip is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday at Patrick Gym as UVM hosts UMass Lowell.