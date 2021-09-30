Vermont women’s hoops non-conference slate released

UVM’s non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season has officially been released. The Catamounts will welcome fans back to Patrick Gym on Friday, November 5 when UVM hosts St. Michael’s College in an exhibition game at 6 p.m.

The Catamounts open up the regular season welcoming Merrimack to Burlington on November 9.

Later in the season, Vermont is scheduled to meet Navy, Bryant, and UMass all on the road. The Cats close out non-conference action at Bryant on December 21.

UVM’s full non-conference schedule can be found below:

Nov. 5 UVM vs. Saint Michael’s Nov. 5 (exh) 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 UVM vs. Merrimack 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 UVM vs. American (Poughkeepsie, NY) 3 p.m.

Nov. 14 UVM @ Marist 2 p.m.

Nov. 20 UVM @ Navy 11 a.m.

Nov. 27 UVM vs. Brown 12 p.m.

Nov. 28 UVM vs. North Dakota or Bucknell 11 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Dec. 3 UVM vs. LIU 6 p.m.

Dec. 5 UVM vs. Loyola Chicago 12 p.m.

Dec. 8 UVM vs. Dartmouth 6 p.m.

Dec. 19 UVM @ UMass TBA

Dec. 21 UVM @ Bryant TBA

For the Catamounts’ full schedule click here.