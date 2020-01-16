Vermont women’s hoops skids past Binghamton

The UVM women’s basketball team hosted Binghamton for an America East matchup Wednesday night.

The Binghamton Bearcats opened up an 11-0 lead over the Catamounts in the first four minutes of the game. Vermont clawed back and eventually took the lead over Binghamton at the end of the first quarter 23-19.

Hanna Crymble led the Catamounts with 32 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Emma Utterback followed with 12 points and four rebounds.

Vermont ultimately took down Binghamton 65-62. With the win UVM improves to 8-9 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

The Catamounts return to the hardwood on Saturday facing Hartford on the road. Opening tip is set for 2 p.m.