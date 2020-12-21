Vermont women’s hoops takes down UMass Lowell 61-56.

After falling to UMass Lowell on Saturday 66-50, UVM bounced back Sunday afternoon to beat UMass Lowell 61-56.

Captain Josie Larkins led the way for Vermont notching 18 points. Sophomore Emma Utterback followed with 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Anna Olson notched 11 points and 10 rebounds to mark her first career double-double.

Vermont earned its first America East win of the season. The Catamounts put on an impressive performance in the first quarter with a 23-17 lead.

Josie Larkins notched three of four three-pointers made in Sunday’s contest. Watch the video above for highlights.

UVM is scheduled to return to action on Sunday, December 27 at 4 p.m. as they face NJIT as a conference foe for the first time. On Monday, December 28 the teams will meet again at 2 p.m.