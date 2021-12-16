Cats open the slate on the road at Colgate

The UVM women’s lacrosse team will play a total of 16 games this upcoming spring. The Catamounts open the slate on the road at Colgate on February 12.

The Cats will host six games at home in Burlington, three will be America East competitions. Vermont’s home opener is scheduled for Sunday, February 20 against Merrimack.

Vermont’s first conference showdown is set for March 19 on the road at UMass Lowell. The Cats America East opener is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 welcoming rival UAlbany to town.