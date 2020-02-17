Vermont women’s lacrosse drops home opener against Colgate

Cats suffer their first loss of the season

The Cats’ comeback bid came up short against Colgate on Sunday at Virtue Field.

UVM tallied the final four goals of the contest, but that wasn’t enough in a 10-8 loss to the Raiders.

Vermont freshman midfielder Ava Vasile scored a team-high four goals as the Catamounts suffered their first loss of the season.

Colgate improved to 2-0 with the win, and UVM fell to 1-1 early in the campaign.

Next up, the Cats kick off a three-game road stretching starting with a contest against Bryant on Wednesday, February 19 at 3 p.m.