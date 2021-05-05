Vermont women’s lacrosse looking for better results against UAlbany in postseason

The Catamounts are looking ahead to a familiar foe, but hoping for a different result in Thursday’s playoff bout against UAlbany.

Vermont fell to the Great Danes the last time it was in the conference tournament in 2015, and also lost to UAlbany in 2015. Now back in the postseason, UVM has to deal with the Danes again.

UA handed the Cats their worst loss of the season in a 20-5 defeat in late March. Vermont was coming off a mid-week matchup against UMass heading into that contest, and the team knows it has a better effort in them when the playoffs begin.

“I think that was kind of a fluke game,” UVM sophomore midfielder Ava Vasile said. “We’re definitely a better team and definitely capable of beating them.”

Vasile added that it’s a motivating factor to go out and beat UAlbany this time around, and UVM will have a chance to do that on Thursday, May 6 in their America East semifinal contest. Game time from Stony Brook on Long Island, N.Y. is set for 6:30 p.m.