Vermont women’s lacrosse takes down Siena at Virtue

The Vermont women’s lacrosse team hosted Siena on Wednesday afternoon.

The Catamounts jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Maris Large and Dani Paterno. Vermont scored three of the final four goals in the first half for a 6-4 lead at the half.

The Siena Saints cut UVM’s lead in the second half, the two were tied at 10-10 with less than a minute left on the clock.

Freshman Ava Vasile notched the game-winning goal with 23 seconds left in the game to give Vermont an 11-10 victory over Siena. The Catamounts improve to 3-3 overall.

Vermont will head to Mercer on Sunday (March 8) for the first ever meeting between the two programs. The opening draw is set for 1 p.m.