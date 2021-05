UVM (6-5, 6-3 AE) finished the regular season with a 12-10 win over UMass Lowell (4-8, 3-6 AE) on Saturday at Virtue Field. UVM secured the No. 3 seed in the 2021 America East Women’s Lacrosse Tournament.

Eight different Catamounts tallied goals in Saturday’s win. Grace Giancola, McKenzie Ballard, Ava Vasile, and Dani Paterno all notched two goals a piece.

Next up for UVM, the Cats will face No. 2 UAlbany (10-6, 7-2 AE) in the America East Semifinals on Thursday, May 6 in Stony Brook.