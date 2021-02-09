Vermont women’s lax selected fifth in America East Preseason Poll

America East released the 2021 women’s lacrosse preseason poll on Tuesday. UVM is slated to finish the 2021 campaign in fifth place.

The Catamounts earned 26 points to earn a fifth place spot and have been selected in the top five for the sixth time in the last seven years.

Stony Brook was voted as the conference favorite with 49 points and seven first-place votes. The Stony Brook men’s program was also deemed the America East favorite this season.

The Catamounts finished last season with a 4-4 record before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UVM is scheduled to open the 2021 season at Hartford on Friday, March 5.