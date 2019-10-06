Vermont women’s soccer falls to New Hampshire

Vermont women's soccer falls to New Hampshire

The Vermont women’s soccer team hosted UNH for an america east match up on Sunday.

The Wildcats opened up scoring with a 1-0 lead in twenty-five minutes in. Ally Reynolds maneuvered the ball out of traffic and sliced one in the box.

Just two minutes later Vermont’s Natalie Durieux sniped a shot to the corner of the net off a free kick. The game was tied 1-1. Durieux is a local from Williston, Vt.

The New Hampshire Wildcats took the lead again in the 25th minute. Whitney Wiley sent the shot under the crossbars from twenty yards out. UNH led 2-1.

After a scoreless second half the Wildcats defeated UVM 2-1.

Vermont is still looking for its first America East win of the season. UVM falls to 2-7-2 overall.

The Catamounts will head to UMBC next Sunday (Oct. 13) and face the Retrievers at 1 p.m.

