Vermont women’s soccer falls to New Hampshire

The Vermont women’s soccer team hosted UNH for an america east match up on Sunday.

The Wildcats opened up scoring with a 1-0 lead in twenty-five minutes in. Ally Reynolds maneuvered the ball out of traffic and sliced one in the box.

Just two minutes later Vermont’s Natalie Durieux sniped a shot to the corner of the net off a free kick. The game was tied 1-1. Durieux is a local from Williston, Vt.

The New Hampshire Wildcats took the lead again in the 25th minute. Whitney Wiley sent the shot under the crossbars from twenty yards out. UNH led 2-1.

After a scoreless second half the Wildcats defeated UVM 2-1.

Vermont is still looking for its first America East win of the season. UVM falls to 2-7-2 overall.

The Catamounts will head to UMBC next Sunday (Oct. 13) and face the Retrievers at 1 p.m.