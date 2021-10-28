Vermont women’s soccer handles New Hampshire for seventh-straight win

Catamounts cap off regular season with another victory

The Catamount women’s soccer team capped off a regular-season title with its seventh-straight victory. UVM secured a 3-0 shutout win over conference foe New Hampshire.

The Cats put two goals on the board in the first 10 minutes of play. Alyssa Oviedo capitalized with a header off a corner from Natalie Durieux just five minutes into action.

Two minutes later Alex Mihale responded with a header of her own off a pass from Oviedo. The Catamounts tallied a third goal in the second half from Mihale to secure a 3-0 win.

The Catamounts finished the regular season at 9-5-1 overall and 6-2-0 in America East play. Heading into the conference tournament Vermont clinched the No. 1 seed.

