Vermont women’s soccer set to play first game in 500 days against UAlbany

The wait is almost over for the UVM women’s soccer team, and what a wait it has been.

Vermont is set to open its season on home turf this Sunday against Albany; game day will mark 500 days since the last game the Catamounts played. Coincidently, it was a game against the Great Danes, but that now feels like a distant memory.

“I just remember a rainy Halloween night against Albany quite some time ago,” UVM head coach Kristi Huizenga said. “We are all just extremely excited and grateful to get back out there.”

Vermont senior midfielder Angie Salvi echoed, the sentiment, and said every member of the Catamounts roster can’t get wait to get back on the field and compete.

“Whether you’re a senior or you’re a freshman getting your first game or first couple minutes of the field, I think everybody is just absolutely pumped to play,” Salvi said.

She also added that one of the bright spots to playing this season in the spring is that the team has had more time to bond with new members before actually having to play games. On the field, the team recognized that it hasn’t been easy trying to get as prepared as they would have liked with all the stops and starts leading up to this point.

Vermont’s season opener against the Great Danes is set for Sunday, March 14 at 2 p.m.