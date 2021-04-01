Vermont women’s soccer shut out by Binghamton

A 36-second span is all it took for the Bearcats to put UVM away on Thursday afternoon.

Binghamton senior midfielder Ivana Pjetri opened scoring in the 27th minute of play with a left-footed chip shot past UVM keeper Lydia Kessel, and then junior forward Stefania Piantadosi found the net with a high-arching shot less than a minute later in the 2-0 Bearcats victory.

Early in the contest, it looked like Vermont took the lead when junior forward Cricket Basa scored off a feed by junior midfielder Alyssa Oviedo in the 16th minute. Unfortunately for the Catamounts, the goal was waived off due to an offside call. and UVM couldn’t find the net again for the remainder of play.

Vermont fell to 1-3 following the loss, and the Cats will try and rebound on the road when they travel to Maine for a game on Sunday, April 4 at noon.