Vermont women’s soccer takes down Merrimack in season opener

The Vermont women’s soccer team opened up the 2021 fall season with a 4-3 victory over non-conference foe Mrrimack.

The Catamounts opened up a 2-0 lead with goals by captains Ella Bankert and Cricket Basa. The Warriors responded with 13 minutes remaining in the first half to make it a 2-1 game.

Vermont tallied a couple more goals in the second half and ultimately defeated Merrimack 4-3. Vermont improves to 1-0 while the Warriors fall to 0-2.

The Catamounts return to action on Thursday, August 26 on the road at Siena. Opening draw is scheduled for 2 p.m.