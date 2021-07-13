Vermonter Owen Kellington reflects on being drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates

U-32 graduate Owen Kellington was selected on day two of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kellington was drafted as the 102nd pick. The six-foot-three RHP recently led the U-32 raiders to the division two state title and joined Burlington’s FCBL squad the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Kellington has a decision to make whether he’s going pro or if he will continue his career as a student-athlete at the University of Connecticut.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity from the Pirates. I have a big decision ahead of me but it’s not completely made up yet. I’m leaning more one way but haven’t made up my mind completely” said Kellington.

The fourth round pick reflected on being drafted and what the moment was like for him. “It was so exciting to be there with my family and friends. That moment is something I had been dreaming about for so long. It was really cool” said Kellington.

The Calais native shared how special it is to be a Vermonter drafted. “It’s pretty cool, when something rare happens like baseball taking draft picks out of Vermont it’s so cool to be the person that’s happening to” said Kellington.

Owen noted that he will make his final decision whether he is going to sign with the Pirates or not in a week or two.