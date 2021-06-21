Vermont’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre is headed to Tokyo

Montgomery, VT native Elle Purrier St. Pierre is officially headed to the Olympics. Purrier St. Pierre won the women’s 1500M at the U.S Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
Purrier St. Pierre finished first with a time of 3:58.03 while also breaking the meet record. At the start of the race, she was slightly shoved off the track with a cluster of runners. She got back on track and broke away at the end of the race.
Purrier St. Pierre will be joined in Tokyo with Cory McGee who finished in second place with a finish of 4:00.67 and Heather MacLean in third with a time of 4:02.09.