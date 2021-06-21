Vermont’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre is headed to Tokyo

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 21: Elle Purrier St. Pierre (C), first, Cory McGee (L), second, and Heather MacLean, third, celebrate on the podium after the Women’s 1500 Meters Final during day four of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 21, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Montgomery, VT native Elle Purrier St. Pierre is officially headed to the Olympics. Purrier St. Pierre won the women’s 1500M at the U.S Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Purrier St. Pierre finished first with a time of 3:58.03 while also breaking the meet record. At the start of the race, she was slightly shoved off the track with a cluster of runners. She got back on track and broke away at the end of the race.

Purrier St. Pierre will be joined in Tokyo with Cory McGee who finished in second place with a finish of 4:00.67 and Heather MacLean in third with a time of 4:02.09.