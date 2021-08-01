Vermont’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre makes Olympic debut

Montgomery, Vermont native Elle Purrier St. Pierre made her summer games debut on Sunday evening. A community-wide watch party was held at her former high school in Richford.

The 26-year-old competed in the second heat of the women’s 1,500m. Purrier St. Pierre finished in third place with a time of 4:05.34, she now advances to the semifinals which airs on Wednesday at 6 a.m. EST.

Purrier St. Pierre’s mother Annie Purrier shared how proud she is of her daughter for making her Japan debut. “We are extremely excited. The support that we’re getting from all the towns, you see all the signs saying “Elle for Gold” we’re very pleased. We’re really proud and happy for everything” said Pierre.

Elle’s mother added that her daughter’s journey to the summer games has been an emotional rollercoaster.

All of Purrier St. Pierre’s memorabilia was displayed around the Richford Jr/Sr high school gymnasium for family and her community to see. It varied from her high school awards, to college, and even her Olympic qualifying gold medal.

Richford high school will be hosting watch parties for every race as the Vermonter runs for Gold. Elle’s next race is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4 at 6 a.m. doors open at the high school at 5 a.m.

Local 22/44 will be following Purrier St. Pierre’s journey through the summer games.