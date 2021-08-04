Vermont’s Purrier St. Pierre advances to 1,500m Olympic final

From right Czech Kristiina Maki and Elinor “Elle” Purrier St. Pierre of USA in action during the women’s 1,500-meter semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, August 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo/Martin Sidorjak (CTK via AP Images)

Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre is headed to the women’s 1,500m final. Purrier advanced to the final in a dramatic fashion on Wednesday morning.

The first five women in each heat automatically qualified for the final. Along with the next two runners with the fastest times who weren’t in the top five.

In Elle’s semifinal run, she landed in sixth place. But, she still had one of the best times on the board. Purrier St. Pierre finished with a time of 4:01.00 which pushed her along to the Olympic final.

The women’s 1,500m final is scheduled for Friday morning at 8:50 a.m. Elle’s community will be hosting its final watch party at Richford Jr/Sr high school on Friday morning to support their local Olympian.