Vermont’s Sophie McLaughlin wins America East defensive award

UVM women’s lacrosse junior goalie Sophie McLaughlin is earning conference praise after leading the Catamounts to their best defensive effort in years.

Vermont stifled New Hampshire 13-4 in Saturday’s contest in a win where the Cats allowed their fewest goals against since 2017.

McLaughlin made a career-high 16 saves in the win, and posted an 80-percent save percentage between the pipes.

The Cats are off to a 2-0 conference start for the first time since 2008, and they will look to continue that start against Binghamton on Saturday, March 20 at 4 p.m.