Port Henry, NY – The Moriah Viking girls flag football team would have themselves a day when they hosted the Saranac Lake Redstorm in Saturday afternoon ball.
Highlights with some top plays, in the video above.
Posted:
Updated:
Port Henry, NY – The Moriah Viking girls flag football team would have themselves a day when they hosted the Saranac Lake Redstorm in Saturday afternoon ball.
Highlights with some top plays, in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now