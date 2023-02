SARANAC, NY – The CVAC Section 7 Championships were held at the Saranac high school on Thursday night.

7 schools were separated into three divisions, Co-Ed, Large School & Small School.

The host school Saranac would take the co-ed division, Northeastern Clinton the large school division, and Moriah wins the small school division.

The Vikings would also take the overall top spot, winning the CVAC Section 7 Championship.

Hear from the section’s top team, in the video above.