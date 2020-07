The Vermont Principals Association stated that the start of the 2020 Fall sports season will begin on the “First student school day” which varies for most high schools around the Green Mountain State.

The typical VT Fall sports season usually begins the second week of August, and it has been pushed back with more details to follow.

VPA has announced that the start of the fall sports season will begin on the “first student school day” and NOT on Aug 10 as scheduled. For CVU that start date is currently Aug 26. Further information will be provided as we receive it. — CVU Athletics (@CvuAthletics) July 2, 2020