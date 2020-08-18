VPA answers questions regarding fall HS sports season, announces championships

The Vermont Principles Association held its annual media day on Tuesday morning. The VPA answered a handful of questions regarding the fall high school sports season.

VPA Executives Bob Johnson and Jay Nichols announced Championship dates for fall sports:

Bass Fishing- Oct 3 @ TBA

Girls Golf- Oct 6 @ Links at Essex

Boys Golf- Oct 7 @ Country Club of Barre

Cross Country- Oct 31 @ Thetford Academy

Field Hockey- Oct 31 @ TBA

Soccer- Nov 7 @ TBA

Football championships are still undecided. The Football committee will have another meeting this week on Thursday to submit a proposal for a 7-on-7 touch league. Updates will follow.

The tentative start date for high school athletics to begin practice its still set for Sept. 8, games will begin either Sept 19 or 21 assuming numbers stay low in Vermont and can move into Step 3.

“This can change at any time it really comes down to what happens at the beginning of the school year. Right now our numbers are really low. The expectation is we’re gonna go into step two. Allow that five days and immediately move into step three. At any given time this fall the situation could change depending on incidents that may involve a school” said Bob Johnson.

If there is a positive test it would not necessarily lead to the cancellation of a teams season. The school and Dept. of Health will have to work together to see when a team can return to play.

Golf and bass fishing do not have to wear masks as long as student-athletes keep a safe distance. They will be required to have a mask on hand if necessary. The VPA noted that the cross country committee will be analyzing meets and staggering runners due to a large number of athletes participating.

“Soccer and field hockey do they have contact? yes they do. But, it’s contact and then they’re away from each other immediately. That’s not what happens in football. Football is lineman together and everyone is piling on everybody else to get it done. The chances of transmission is much higher” said Johnson.

The VPA is aware of a petition to bring back full-contact football. The executives noted that ultimately it is not their decision. It’s up to the Dept. of Health and Agency of Education.

Student-athletes will be screened daily at school with a temperature checks and answering COVID-19 symptoms questions.