VPA cancels high school spring sports season

The Vermont Principals Association announced Thursday morning that the 2020 Spring sports season has officially been canceled.

Here’s the VPA’s official statement:

The VPA and its Activities Standards Committee believe strongly in the community,

sportsmanship, dedication, teamwork, and healthy competition that are on display in Vermont

extracurriculars. We are tremendously proud of our Vermont student athletes each and every

year. With that said, it is with great regret that the Vermont Principals’ Association and its

Activities Standards Committee announce the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season.

Given the Governor’s executive order “Stay Home Stay Safe” still extending at least through

May 15th, and with no known expectation to return to in-person school for the 2019-20 school

year, the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 spring sports season has been made. The VPA

and the Activities Standards Committee have delayed as long as possible in hopes that some

version of a season could be salvaged, but now it is too close to the end of the school year for

that to occur.



The impact of COVID-19 has been felt worldwide. Our Vermont student athletes join the college,

professional, and olympic athletes who are sidelined for the same reason this spring. We feel

terribly for our Vermont student athletes who have been preparing for their 2020 spring sports

season, and especially saddened for our 2020 seniors. Your sacrifice is unparalleled in Vermont

sports’ history and is one that is quite literally saving lives. We are hopeful and confident that

our shared sacrifices in social distancing this spring will ensure a safe return to in-person

gatherings, celebrations, and extracurriculars for the fall season of 2020-21.

Wishing you all health and wellness,

-The VPA