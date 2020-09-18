VPA Confirms high school Athletics postponed until schools reach Phase 3

The Vermont Principals’ Association released a statement on Friday morning:

“We will not be moving from Step 2 to Step 3 for next week (September 21 – 27). This was announced in a Superintendent’s meeting yesterday with the Secretary of Education and I know many of you received a notice from your Superintendent about this. As a result, there will be no games for next week.We are uncertain as to when a possible decision will be made for the week beginning September 28th, but once we know something, we will let you know” said Bob Johnson, Associate Executive Director of the VPA.

Schools must be in phase three of a three-step plan in order to begin athletic competition. When schools opened Sept. 8, the VPA thought we would reach step three by Sept. 21.

Football was scheduled to make its return in the Green Mountain State on Friday, Sept 25 with games across the entire state. Schools already sorted out fall schedules and will have to make adjustments.

Local 22/44 will keep you updated as announcements regarding the fall high school sports season are made.