VPA requesting offensive school mascots & symbols be changed

The Vermont Principals Association announced on Friday that offensive school mascots and symbols throughout the Green Mountain State need to be replaced.

The VPA released the following statement Friday morning:

“School mascots are often powerful symbols within a community. We believe that mascots and

all school symbols should support feelings of belonging and inclusiveness for students and the

wider community. They should not perpetuate divisive stereotypes and contribute to the ongoing

marginalization, erasure, and harm to BIPOC communities. Any mascot, nickname, symbol, or

logo that has marginalizing, racist, or exclusionary elements should be replaced to demonstrate

what it means to be an inclusive, welcoming, and strong community. Just as all aspects of

school operations need ongoing improvement for equitable outcomes and inclusive

representation and policies, so too should school mascots”