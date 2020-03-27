VPA unsure whether Spring high school sports will happen

On Thursday, Governor Phil Scott ordered all schools K-12 to shutdown for the remainder of the 2020 school year. The Vermont Principals Association is still undecided whether high school sports will be canceled or not.

The VPA office released a statement saying:

“At this time, we are not cancelling the Spring season. It may come to that, however we feel it is important to gather further information and talk with some people about options, if any, that we may have. This situation has a changed so rapidly in just the past week that it is hard to predict where we m ay be in another two or three weeks. It may be worse, or it may be better. Time will tell. We feel that as an organization we need to have more time before we can make a definitive decision”