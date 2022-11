Top seeds, Burlington boy’s & Essex girl’s volleyball each won Vermont State Championships.

The boy’s would split the first two sets with the Essex Hornet boys, before closing things out with back to back wins. It is back to back championships for the Seahorses.

It is also back to back for the Essex girl’s, who swept Champlain Valley in straight sets. The Hornet girls only lost two sets all season.

Highlights and reaction from the state champs, in the video above.