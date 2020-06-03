VT Mountaineers spend opening day donating to essential workers

Wednesday, June 3 would have been the 18th home opener for the Vermont Mountaineers. The NECBL season was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Mountaineers spent opening day thanking essential workers at the Central Vermont Medical Center.

The Mountaineers donated 2021 game day tickets, autographed baseballs, hats and other memorabilia to show support and appreciation to the CVMV staff.

Mountaineers General Manager Brian Gallagher shared a statement about donating to essential workers. “Even though we’re not playing baseball, the mountaineers organization wants to honor and support the essential workers at CMVC. They play a huge role in strengthening our communities, our economy, and our collective well-being” said Gallagher.

You can see more in the video above.