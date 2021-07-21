Walk-off grand slam leads Lake Monsters to 14th straight win

The Vermont Lake Monsters set a new Futures League record winning 14 straight games. The Monsters secured a 7-3 victory over the Brockton Rox with a walk-off grand slam by Chris Brown.

Colchester’s Tom Vesosky and Andrew Bergeron both rallied in runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game 3-3 and force extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Vermont loaded the bases with a leadoff single, stolen base/throwing error, and two intentional walks. Chris brown sent a high fly ball deep to right field and cleared the bases.

In game two of the night, Brockton secured a 5-2 victory and the Lake Monsters win streak was snapped. But, the Monsters set the newest record for the longest win-streak in FCBL history.

Vermont returns to action at Pittsfield on Friday and on the road at New Britain on Saturday. The Lake Monsters return to Centennial Field for a four-game homestand July 27-30.