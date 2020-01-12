Wesleyan men’s hockey takes conference win over Middlebury

Middlebury men’s hockey hosted Wesleyan on Saturday for a conference matchup.

Entering Saturday’s game Middlebury was 7-4 overall. The Cardinals were 6-4.

Middlebury fell to Wesleyan 3-1 in a NESCAC contest on Saturday, as the Cardinals took a two-goal lead midway through the second period and never trailed.

Both teams had three power plays, with Middlebury scoring it’s only goal on the advantage.

Wesleyan out-shot Midd 29-20. The Cardinals secured its third goal in the final minute of the game.

Middlebury returns to action facing non-conference foe Norwich on Tuesday in Northfield. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.