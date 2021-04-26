Western Carolina transfer Kameron Gibson commits to Vermont

6'3" guard has two years of eligibility left

The hectic transfer portal is landing in UVM men’s hoops’ favor today.

WCU guard Kameron Gibson announced his commitment to Vermont on Monday on his Twitter account.

The 6’3″ guard played three seasons with WCU and started 55 of his 65 games played. His best season came during his freshman year when he averaged 13.6 points per game and was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman team. He also led WCU in total points that season.

A season-ending injury derailed his sophomore campaign, and he saw limited minutes to begin his junior year in 2020-21. He started seven of eight games to close out this past season, and scored in double-figures in the final four games of the year.

Gibson has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.