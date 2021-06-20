Westfield Starfires sweep Vermont Lake Monsters

The Westfield Starfires defeated the Vermont Lake Monsters 10-2 on Sunday. The Monsters lost its fifth game straight.

Westfield scored single runs in the first two innings to take a 2-0 lead over VT. The Lake Monsters have now lost seven out of their last nine games.

Vermont (9-12) looks to snap a five game losing skid on Tuesday when the team travels to Nashua. The Monsters will face the Silver Knights for a two-game series.

The Lake Monsters return to Centennial field on Thursday, June 24 hosting the Brockton Rox at 7:05 p.m.