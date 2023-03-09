Plattsburgh, NY – The Seton girl’s basketball team won the best Section 7 basketball championship game of the year, beating Boquet Valley in overtime.

The Knights led the whole game from the opening tip until the final two and a half seconds of regulation. Abby Pearl scored Seton’s first 8 points of the game, but it would be Ella Lobdell hitting one of the biggest shots of the game for the Griffins, tying the game in the final seconds of regulation.

Pearl would then make a desperation three pointer in overtime with the shot clock winding down, putting the Knights back in front for good.

Full highlights and reaction from the champions, in the video above.