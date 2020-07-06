Will Zapernick’s unique path to UVM men’s hockey

If you asked Will Zapernick a couple months ago where he’d be playing college hockey this season, he would’ve had a different answer.

“I was very happy to go to [The University of Alabama-Huntsville]. I was really looking forward to going there,” the Edmonton-native said.

UAH cut its program in late-May, leaving Zapernick to scramble in finding his new team for the winter season. He reached out to every team he could, and the Huntsville staff helped recruits find new homes.

“They were the main people that helped me with schools, and figuring all that out,” Zapernick said.

UAH brought its program back through fundraising not long after the program had been cut, but the ties remained severed to what were now former commits.

“That’s what made this situation even more unique,” Zapernick said. “I told [UAH] I was planning on going somewhere else, and they still did everything they could to help me out. They were still calling schools all the way up until I committed [to Vermont], and I think that says a lot about that coaching staff and that group.”

Now with sights set on Vermont this upcoming season, the climate is much different from Huntsville, but still more temperate than Zapernick’s home town.”

“I think it’s nice that it’s not going to be minus 30 like it is sometimes in Alberta,” Zapernick said. “But snow makes me feel at home. I can’t wait to be [in Vermont].”