Windsor field hockey takes home D3 championship

Yellow Jackets win first-ever Division III championship

The No. 1 Yellow Jackets erased a ten-year championship drought at UVM’s Moulton Winder Field on Saturday.

Windsor took down No. 2 Stowe in its first Division III final to take home the first field hockey title since 2009.

WHS scored a trio of goals and shut down Stowe 3-0 in the final game of Saturday’s high school field hockey slate.

Stowe had returned to the final for the fifth time in the last six years, but has now lost in all five appearances. The Raiders did win their most recent appearance prior to that span, and claimed the title in 2013.

