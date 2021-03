The result was hardly ever in doubt at Winooski High School on Monday night.

Winooski was dominant from the get-go, and the Spartans walloped Craftsbury, 78-27.

The Chargers have struggled with depth this season, down to just six players on the roster, and the lack of depth showed in a 42-7 halftime defecit.

The Spartans improved to 3-2 with the win.