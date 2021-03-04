Winooski boys’ basketball wins nail-biter against Milton

Yellowjackets suffer their first loss of the season

The Yellowjackets and Spartans met just over a week ago, but it was a much different outing this time around.

Winooski raced out to an eleven-point halftime lead, and held off Milton for a down-to-the wire 62-61 upset win.

The victory comes just nine days after the Yellowjackets stomped Winooski 71-42 on February 23.

Winooski jumped to 4-2 with the win, while Milton suffered its first loss of the season and dropped to 4-1.

The Spartans will try and keep the momentum on the road against BFA-Fairfax on Tuesday, March 9, and Milton will try and rebound when it travels to Middlebury on Wednesday, March 10.

