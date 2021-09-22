Winooski boys’ soccer holds off BFA Fairfax

The Winooski Spartans boys’ soccer team improves to 4-1 with a 3-2 thriller win over BFA Fairfax.

Janvier Mufaume and Nuru Mami gave Winooski an early 2-0 lead over the Bullets at the half. Fairfax responded with two goals and tied the game 2-2.

Emmanuel Omar scored the game-winning goal for the Spartans in the 52nd minute.

Winooski returns to action on Saturday, September 25 on the road at Burke Mountain Academy at 1 p.m.

The Bullets will face Oxbow next on Friday, October 1 at 4 p.m. on the road.

