South Burlington, VT – The Wolves boy’s basketball team would find themselves in a 14 point hole in the first quarter. What would follow, would almost exclusively become a South Burlington ball game, as they marched right back, turning the tables on Essex for an 18 point win.

Over at Colchester the Lakers and Burlington Seahorses would come down to the final few seconds before their game would be decided. In the 4th quarter alone, the leads changes kept things interesting. Burlington had enough to hold on for a two point victory.

Highlights from both of these games in the video above.