Woodstock boys’ hockey also out of playoffs due to COVID

Another boys’ hockey team has been sidelined due to COVID. The VPA confirmed on Thursday that Woodstock had to drop out of the division I tournament due to a positive COVID-19 case within the team.

The five seeded Wasps were scheduled to face #1 Essex in the D1 semifinals on Saturday, March 20. Now, Essex will automatically advance to the championship game.

This is the fifth boys’ hockey team to pull out of the tournament. Along with Stowe, South Burlington, Rice and Missisquoi.

Essex will face the winner between #6 CVU and #2 BFA St. Albans in the division I title game on Wednesday, March 24 at Leddy Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.